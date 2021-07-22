Bruce: More sun and less rain means soaring hot temperatures

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Our wet weather pattern of late is shifting to a more dry, hotter typical summer pattern. As high pressure is builds across the area, drier skies and hotter temps are on the way.

Bruce: With less rain & more sunshine, temps will soar into the lower to middle 90s. That does not include the heat index that feels like 102-107°. Stay hydrated and make sure to never leave kids or pets in a parked car for any amount time as temps can soar as the graphic shows. pic.twitter.com/5Kwn7fZNUP — Bruce Katz (@BruceKatzFOX8) July 22, 2021

Only a few spotty storms are still possible today with little to no rain on Friday. There will be still be storm chances over the weekend, but most will be limited to late afternoon and early evening.

That means temperatures will be soaring into the mid 90s with the heat index around 105+ in the afternoon.

Not much change next week with typical summertime heat and only spotty storms.

The tropics are quiet and development is not expected this week.

