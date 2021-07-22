BBB Accredited Business
Bruce: More sun and less rain means soaring hot temperatures

The heat is on!
The heat is on!(WVUE FOX8)
By Bruce Katz
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 10:19 AM CDT
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Our wet weather pattern of late is shifting to a more dry, hotter typical summer pattern. As high pressure is builds across the area, drier skies and hotter temps are on the way.

Only a few spotty storms are still possible today with little to no rain on Friday. There will be still be storm chances over the weekend, but most will be limited to late afternoon and early evening.

That means temperatures will be soaring into the mid 90s with the heat index around 105+ in the afternoon.

Not much change next week with typical summertime heat and only spotty storms.

The tropics are quiet and development is not expected this week.

