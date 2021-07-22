BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Advertisement

Chicago party bus shooting wounds 8 amid rising gun violence

Multiple people on a party bus were hurt in a drive-by shooting in Chicago.
Multiple people on a party bus were hurt in a drive-by shooting in Chicago.(Source: Network Video Productions via CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 9:13 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO (AP) — Police say a drive-by shooting in Chicago wounded eight people who had been riding on a party bus, one of several shootings in the city that left at least three people dead on the same day.

The mass shooting happened late Wednesday in Lincoln Park on the city’s North Side, when police say one or more people in an SUV opened fire.

It comes amid efforts to curb rising gun violence in the city and around the U.S., including new gun trafficking strike forces in Chicago and four other cities.

Earlier in the night, a drive-by shooting left two men dead on the city’s Near West Side.

And 10 other people were shot — including a 14-year-old boy who died — in two mass shootings within blocks and minutes of each other Wednesday evening on Chicago’s West Side.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ellis Boudean, 4, went into the water in the Jean Lafitte National Park on July 15, officials...
Search for missing 4-year-old in Lafitte National Park swampwaters enters day 5
Crews removed the "Mercedes-Benz" letters from the Superdome on July 15.
Mercedes-Benz name removed from Superdome
Slidell road rage
VIDEO: Slidell road rage incident ends in shooting; suspect arrested
A person holds a mask while walking outside in Philadelphia, Friday, May 21, 2021. (AP...
NOLA implements indoor mask advisory amid surge in COVID cases
A baby boy was found stabbed to death on N. Broad Street Saturday, July 17
NOPD: Infant found stabbed to death in the 7th Ward

Latest News

LIVE: White House COVID-19 response team gives press briefing
Initial reports indicate a male victim sustained a gunshot wound and was pronounced deceased at...
NOPD investigating homicide in the Fifth District
President Joe Biden speaks about the COVID-19 vaccination program during an event in the South...
Biden admin stepping up community grants from COVID bill
This is the first time the gold burritos are available nationwide since Chipotle celebrate its...
Chipotle rolls out gold foil burritos to celebrate athletes competing in Tokyo