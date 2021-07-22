Covid infections rise in St. Tammany

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Northshore Parishes account for nearly a quarter of Louisiana’s massive number of new Covid infections.

St. Tammany Parish President Mike Cooper announced Wednesday’s report of 201 new infections, the highest since January.

He told residents the parish has come so far in a year and a half managing the health of the economy and the health of its people. Cooper warned that without boosting the current 42% vaccination rate, they will go backwards and require more restrictions.

Parish Coroner Dr. Charles Preston asked people to pay attention to credible information about vaccines and recognize that much of the misinformation displayed on social media is well-produced, but not based on facts.

“I have to say that there is a faction of the population that if the government says that they will reject it and so I am asking you to pay attention to these private practice generals who are on the front lines dealing with this incredibly severe disease,” Preston says.

Dr. Timothy Riddle, Oschner Northshore Medical Director added, “Right now those health professionals are dealing with extreme proportions of burnout and anxiety and frustrations as they see patient after patient when they sit down and talk to a patient who is not been vaccinated who is extremely ill.”

With the school yeat on the horizon, Superintendent Frank Jabbia cautioned unvaccinated students that test positive or have close contact with anyone positive will have to follow quarantine guidelines, missing class time and sporting events.

