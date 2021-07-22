BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Advertisement

Fatal shooting in Covington

According to Covington police, they went to check out a call about a shooting near North...
According to Covington police, they went to check out a call about a shooting near North Filmore St. and Schultz Ally.(Gray Media)
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 8:52 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COVINGTON (WVUE) - According to Covington police, they went to check out a call about a shooting near North Filmore St. and Schultz Ally.

They say the victim was rushed to the hospital and later died.

If you have any information call the Covington Police Department at 985-892-8500 or Crimestoppers where you can remain anonymous at 504-822-1111.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ellis Boudean, 4, went into the water in the Jean Lafitte National Park on July 15, officials...
Search for missing 4-year-old in Lafitte National Park swampwaters enters day 5
Crews removed the "Mercedes-Benz" letters from the Superdome on July 15.
Mercedes-Benz name removed from Superdome
Slidell road rage
VIDEO: Slidell road rage incident ends in shooting; suspect arrested
A baby boy was found stabbed to death on N. Broad Street Saturday, July 17
NOPD: Infant found stabbed to death in the 7th Ward
The NOPD has arrested Angelyc Seely, in the investigation of a homicide that occurred on...
NOPD: Mother arrested for murder of baby boy over the weekend

Latest News

NOLA Mask Advisory
NOLA Mask Advisory
Rain chances much lower
The heat is on
Nurses in a hospital.
COVID-19 cases spike amid the ongoing nurse shortage
Nurse Shortage
Nurse Shortage