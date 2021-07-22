Fatal shooting in Covington

COVINGTON (WVUE) - According to Covington police, they went to check out a call about a shooting near North Filmore St. and Schultz Ally.

They say the victim was rushed to the hospital and later died.

If you have any information call the Covington Police Department at 985-892-8500 or Crimestoppers where you can remain anonymous at 504-822-1111.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.