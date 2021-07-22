Franklinton man found guilty of killing pregnant woman

ST. HELENA PARISH, La. (WVUE) - A Franklinton man was found guilty today of killing a pregnant woman and attempting to kill a man on the same scene, said 21st Judicial District Court Attorney Scott Perrilloux.

Dana Williams, 30, of Franklinton, was found guilty of first-degree murder, first-degree feticide with specific intent to kill, and attempted first-degree murder for a case that dates back to 2017.

Court witnesses said that Angelica Leray was leaving work from Hatfield’s Grocery when Delvecio Torrence picked her up from her shift. Torrence testified that an unknown vehicle followed the couple home.

As Torrence turned on to Pistol Womack Lane, the suspicious vehicle pulled up beside him and began to shoot at the vehicle, causing the death of Leray and her unborn child.

Torrence sustained a gunshot wound to his lower left abdomen before he was transported to the St. Helena Parish Hospital for medical treatment. After being questioned by authorities, Torrence named Williams as the suspect.

A vehicle fitting the description of the one driven by the suspect was recovered in St. Tammany Parish. As officers executed a search warrant, multiple shell casings and a broken side passenger window were discovered.

On Aug. 31, 2017, a warrant was issued for William’s arrest. Dana Williams traveled to the St. Helena Parish Jail where he was apprehended into police custody.

The autopsy confirmed Leray’s cause of death was due to three gunshot wounds sustained to the left side of the body, including the upper back, lower chest, and thigh.

Dana Williams is scheduled for sentencing on Dec. 10, at 9 a.m. in front of Judge Charlotte Foster.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.