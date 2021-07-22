BBB Accredited Business
Man dead after shooting in Covington, police say

According to Covington police, they went to check out a call about a shooting near North...
According to Covington police, they went to check out a call about a shooting near North Filmore St. and Schoultz Drive.(Gray Media)
By Jesse Brooks
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 8:52 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
COVINGTON, La. (WVUE) - A man is dead following a shooting that occurred in Covington Wednesday evening, according to police.

Details about the victim or possible suspects are unknown at this time.

Police say that they were dispatched to the area of North Filmore Street and Schoultz Drive around 6 p.m. in response to reports of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers found the victim injured as the result of the shooting. The victim was later transported to a local hospital where he later died.

The Covington Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division, the Criminal Patrol Division, St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office Crime Lab, and STPSO’s District 4 Patrol Division, are currently investigating this shooting, a spokesperson said.

Members of the public that have information about the fatal shooting are asked to contact the Covington Police Department at 985-892-8500.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

