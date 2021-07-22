BBB Accredited Business
Mississippi man arrested for assaulting law enforcement during the Jan. 6 Capitol breach

Michael Leon Brock, 54, of Walls, is charged with federal offenses that include assaulting,...
Michael Leon Brock, 54, of Walls, is charged with federal offenses that include assaulting, resisting, or impeding certain officers and obstruction of law enforcement during civil disorder, among other charges.(U.S. Dept. of Justice)
By Jesse Brooks
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 11:53 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(WVUE) - A Mississippi man has been arrested for assaulting law enforcement during the Jan. 6 Capitol breach.

Michael Leon Brock, 54, of Walls, is charged with federal offenses that include assaulting, resisting, or impeding certain officers and obstruction of law enforcement during civil disorder, among other charges. Brock made his initial appearance in the Northern District of Mississippi this morning.

Body-worn police film footage was viewed in court that depicted Brock charging at law enforcement officers while holding what appeared to be a four-foot-long rod as the officers attempted to control the crowd. As alleged, Brock repeatedly pushed and struck officers with the rod.

In the six months since Jan. 6, more than 535 individuals have been arrested in nearly all 50 states for crimes related to the breach of the U.S. Capitol, including over 165 individuals charged with assaulting or impeding law enforcement. The investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with tips can call 1-800-CALL-FBI (800-225-5324) or visit tips.fbi.gov.

