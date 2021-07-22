BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Advertisement

New name: Caesars Superdome

By Mykal Vincent
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 10:10 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A Superdome joint budget committee approved a 20-year naming rights deal with Caesars Entertainment on Thursday, July 22.

The contract terms are still being finalized. Fox 8 Saints analyst Jeff Duncan of The Athletic reported back in March the deal will reportedly pay the Saints $10 million annually over the next two decades.

The new name will be the Caesars Superdome.

The deal was approved without objection.

More: Superdome renovations promise improved game, fan experience

The Mercedes-Benz name was removed earlier this week.

The German automaker chose not to renew its agreement after landing a deal for renaming the Atlanta Falcons’ new stadium.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ellis Boudean, 4, went into the water in the Jean Lafitte National Park on July 15, officials...
Search for missing 4-year-old in Lafitte National Park swampwaters enters day 5
Crews removed the "Mercedes-Benz" letters from the Superdome on July 15.
Mercedes-Benz name removed from Superdome
Slidell road rage
VIDEO: Slidell road rage incident ends in shooting; suspect arrested
A person holds a mask while walking outside in Philadelphia, Friday, May 21, 2021. (AP...
NOLA implements indoor mask advisory amid surge in COVID cases
A baby boy was found stabbed to death on N. Broad Street Saturday, July 17
NOPD: Infant found stabbed to death in the 7th Ward

Latest News

Peyton, Archie, Eli, and Cooper celebrate 25 years of the MPA. (Source: Garland Gillen)
Archie Manning will be presenter for Peyton’s induction into the Pro Football HOF
Manning will be inducted in August
Archie Manning will serve as presenter for Peyton's induction into the Pro Football HOF
Cam Jordan is the longest tenured current Saint.
Ranking the Saints: #6 Cam Jordan
Terron Armstead is in the last year of his contract.
Ranking the Saints: #7 Terron Armstead