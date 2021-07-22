NOPD investigating homicide in the Fifth District

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The NOPD is investigating a homicide at the intersection of N. Prieur and St Anthony Streets.

he NOPD is investigating a homicide at the intersection of N. Prieur and St Anthony Streets. Initial reports indicate a male victim sustained a gunshot wound(s), and was pronounced deceased at the scene. No further information is available at this time.

