NOPD investigating homicide in the Fifth District
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 8:11 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The NOPD is investigating a homicide at the intersection of N. Prieur and St Anthony Streets.
he NOPD is investigating a homicide at the intersection of N. Prieur and St Anthony Streets. Initial reports indicate a male victim sustained a gunshot wound(s), and was pronounced deceased at the scene. No further information is available at this time.
No further information is available at this time.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.
Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.