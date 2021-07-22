BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Advertisement

NOPD investigating homicide in the Fifth District

Police Tape Line
Police Tape Line(Credit: KALB)
By Jesse Brooks
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 8:11 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The NOPD is investigating a homicide at the intersection of N. Prieur and St Anthony Streets.

he NOPD is investigating a homicide at the intersection of N. Prieur and St Anthony Streets. Initial reports indicate a male victim sustained a gunshot wound(s), and was pronounced deceased at the scene. No further information is available at this time.

No further information is available at this time.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ellis Boudean, 4, went into the water in the Jean Lafitte National Park on July 15, officials...
Search for missing 4-year-old in Lafitte National Park swampwaters enters day 5
Crews removed the "Mercedes-Benz" letters from the Superdome on July 15.
Mercedes-Benz name removed from Superdome
Slidell road rage
VIDEO: Slidell road rage incident ends in shooting; suspect arrested
A person holds a mask while walking outside in Philadelphia, Friday, May 21, 2021. (AP...
NOLA implements indoor mask advisory amid surge in COVID cases
A baby boy was found stabbed to death on N. Broad Street Saturday, July 17
NOPD: Infant found stabbed to death in the 7th Ward

Latest News

According to a social media post, Nick’s Ice House, a nationally known dive bar and music...
Well known Hattiesburg dive bar, Nick’s Ice House, destroyed by fire overnight
FILE - In this Aug. 5, 2019 file photo, Ronnie Wood, from left, Mick Jagger, Charlie Watts and...
Rolling Stones added to 2021 New Orleans Jazz Fest lineup
According to Covington police, they went to check out a call about a shooting near North...
Man dead after shooting in Covington, police say
Nurses in a hospital.
COVID-19 cases spike amid the ongoing nurse shortage