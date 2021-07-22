Person of interest wanted in homicide investigation

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - NOPD is seeking assistance in locating Brandon Raines. He was identified as a person of interest in the ongoing investigation of a homicide on June 15 in 3600 block of North Miro St.

Raines is not currently wanted on criminal charges, but detectives feel he may have knowledge of information vital to the investigation.

Anyone with additional information on this incident or on his whereabouts is asked to contact NOPD Homicide Unit at 504-658-5300 or anonymously call Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 or toll free at 1-877-903-STOP.

