BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Advertisement

Person of interest wanted in homicide investigation

NOPD is seeking assistance in locating Brandon Raines. He was identified as a person of...
NOPD is seeking assistance in locating Brandon Raines. He was identified as a person of interest in the ongoing investigation of a homicide on June 15 in 3600 block of North Miro St.(NOPD)
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 3:26 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - NOPD is seeking assistance in locating Brandon Raines. He was identified as a person of interest in the ongoing investigation of a homicide on June 15 in 3600 block of North Miro St.

Raines is not currently wanted on criminal charges, but detectives feel he may have knowledge of information vital to the investigation.

Anyone with additional information on this incident or on his whereabouts is asked to contact NOPD Homicide Unit at 504-658-5300 or anonymously call Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 or toll free at 1-877-903-STOP.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ellis Boudean, 4, went into the water in the Jean Lafitte National Park on July 15, officials...
Search for missing 4-year-old in Lafitte National Park swampwaters enters day 5
Crews removed the "Mercedes-Benz" letters from the Superdome on July 15.
Mercedes-Benz name removed from Superdome
Slidell road rage
VIDEO: Slidell road rage incident ends in shooting; suspect arrested
A person holds a mask while walking outside in Philadelphia, Friday, May 21, 2021. (AP...
NOLA implements indoor mask advisory amid surge in COVID cases
A baby boy was found stabbed to death on N. Broad Street Saturday, July 17
NOPD: Infant found stabbed to death in the 7th Ward

Latest News

LSU finished 5-5 last season.
Orgeron vs. Orgeron when McNeese St. takes on LSU
North Oaks Medical Center
COVID-positive patients not allowed visitors at North Oaks as cases surge
Police are investigating an unclassified death after finding a body in a home in Mandeville.
Badly decomposed body found in Mandeville home
FILE - Phoenix Suns assistant coach Willie Green is shown during the second half of an NBA...
Pelicans officially name Willie Green head coach