Rolling Stones added to 2021 New Orleans Jazz Fest lineup

FILE - In this Aug. 5, 2019 file photo, Ronnie Wood, from left, Mick Jagger, Charlie Watts and...
FILE - In this Aug. 5, 2019 file photo, Ronnie Wood, from left, Mick Jagger, Charlie Watts and Keith Richards of The Rolling Stones perform in East Rutherford, N.J. The Rolling Stones are postponing its 15-city North American tour because of the coronavirus. The band announced Tuesday that it's No Filter Tour, originally expected to kick off in San Diego on May 8, will no longer take place.(Photo by Greg Allen/Invision/AP, File)
By Jesse Brooks
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 7:17 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Legendary rock and roll band, The Rolling Stones, have been added to the 2021 New Orleans Jazz Fest lineup, according to a festival spokesperson.

The New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival presented by Shell announced that the Rolling Stones will appear on Wednesday, October 13 as part of the 2021 Festival, scheduled for October 8 – 17 at the Fair Grounds Race Course.

The Rolling Stones will headline the first-ever Wednesday at Jazz Fest with the Festival’s signature stages of rock, pop, blues, R&B, gospel, traditional and contemporary jazz, zydeco, reggae, Cajun and more; food booths serving mouth-watering regional delicacies; second-line parades and so much more.

The 2021 Festival will also feature Dead & Company, Stevie Nicks, Foo Fighters, Jimmy Buffett & The Coral Reefer Band, Lizzo, Demi Lovato, The Black Crowes, H.E.R., Brandi Carlile, Norah Jones, Tedeschi Trucks Band, The Beach Boys, Ludacris, Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue, Jon Batiste, Wu-Tang Clan feat. The Soul Rebels, Ziggy Marley: Songs of Bob Marley, Elvis Costello & The Imposters, The Revivalists and hundreds more.

General admission and VIP tickets for the Rolling Stones at Jazz Fest go on sale to the public at 10 a.m. on Friday, July 30 at www.nojazzfest.com.

Fans that have purchased 3-day weekend passes, VIP packages, Brass Passes and official travel packages for the 2021 Festival as of 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, July 25 will be part of a limited presale opportunity.

