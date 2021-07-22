Shelby: More heat, less storms

High pressure is building across the Gulf Coast increasing temperatures and lowering rain chances.

Only a few spotty storms are still possible today with little to no rain on Friday. There will be still be storm chances over the weekend, but most will be limited to late afternoon and early evening.

That means temperatures will be soaring into the mid 90s with the heat index around 105+ in the afternoon.

Not much change next week with typical summertime heat and only spotty storms.

The tropics are quiet and development is not expected this week.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.