BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Advertisement

TikTok, White House agree to drop Trump-era lawsuit

The Chinese-based social media app has agreed to drop its lawsuit over former President Donald...
The Chinese-based social media app has agreed to drop its lawsuit over former President Donald Trump’s ban.(Source: CNN)
By CNN
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 9:58 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – TikTok and the United States have agreed to stop fighting for now.

The Chinese-based social media app is dropping its lawsuit over former President Donald Trump’s ban.

Court documents show TikTok and the Biden administration mutually decided the suit should be dismissed.

Earlier, President Joe Biden rescinded Trump’s 2020 executive order targeting the company.

The president replaced the order with one that addresses any apps linked to foreign adversaries, including China.

TikTok is still working with a government committee to address security concerns surrounding the data it has on American users.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ellis Boudean, 4, went into the water in the Jean Lafitte National Park on July 15, officials...
Search for missing 4-year-old in Lafitte National Park swampwaters enters day 5
Crews removed the "Mercedes-Benz" letters from the Superdome on July 15.
Mercedes-Benz name removed from Superdome
Slidell road rage
VIDEO: Slidell road rage incident ends in shooting; suspect arrested
A person holds a mask while walking outside in Philadelphia, Friday, May 21, 2021. (AP...
NOLA implements indoor mask advisory amid surge in COVID cases
A baby boy was found stabbed to death on N. Broad Street Saturday, July 17
NOPD: Infant found stabbed to death in the 7th Ward

Latest News

President Joe Biden speaks about the COVID-19 vaccination program during an event in the South...
LIVE: White House COVID-19 response team gives briefing
The Missouri woman is urging people to take this pandemic and vaccinations seriously because it...
Woman loses unvaccinated family members to COVID-19, warns others to get immunized
LIVE: White House COVID-19 response team gives press briefing
Initial reports indicate a male victim sustained a gunshot wound and was pronounced deceased at...
NOPD investigating homicide in the Fifth District