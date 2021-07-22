Uptick in insulin prices

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Geraldine Euguene enjoys watching Judge Judy and soap operas on a daily basis as well as talking to her friends.

“I’m not much of a visitor. I guess I’m more of a loner than a visitor,” Euguene said.

And when she isn’t doing any of that, she is taking her insulin for her diabetes which could become costly.

According to a bi-partisan senate committee finding, insulting prices have been on the rise since 2019 and impacting everyone who depends on them, including Euguene.

Euguene has been a type 2 diabetic since 1998. She says even though her insurance, along with co-pay, covers her insulin it could still affect her if they change her medication.

“I’m taking Humalog,” Euguene said. “If it comes to a time when they say we’re not gonna pay for Humalog anymore but we’re gonna pay for another type, the other type may not suit me because the doctors want me to take Humalog.”

Another factor that could affect Euguene is her financial status. “I’m on a fixed income,” Euguene said. “I may not be able to get it because some medications that I have. The doctors may have gone back and forth with the insurance company because this is what they want me to take, and the insurance company may want me to take another type.”

“They’ll override and override until they get the insurance company to say yes, they’ll pay for it,” Euguene said. With Louisiana being among the worst states for diabetes and Senator John Kennedy bringing attention to the price hike in the Senate in April of this year, Euguene says she is happy someone in office is bringing focus to something important like this.

“There are so many people on a fixed income that’s on medication and are having problems with the insurance company,” Euguene said. “There are so many people who can’t buy their medications. It is a terrible thing and it’s a good thing Senator Kennedy is thinking about us that way.”

