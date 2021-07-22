Well known Hattiesburg dive bar, Nick’s Ice House, destroyed by fire overnight

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WVUE) - According to a social media post, Nick’s Ice House, a nationally known dive bar and music venue, was destroyed in a fire Wednesday night.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation, according to the Hattiesburg Fire Department.

“Although we’re unsure exactly what the future holds, please know that we will always cherish the music, the merriment, and the memories that have resonated from these walls since 1981,” the bar said in a Facebook post.

Nick’s was known around the country for its Mississippi Juke Joint and “no-frills” atmosphere. It was founded in 1981 by Nick Kolinski, who played lineman for the University of Southern Mississippi and in the school’s Football Hall of Fame. The city’s tourism website describes the bar as a long-time underground avenue for up-and-coming musicians and bands to get their music out to the Hattiesburg community.

The website Thrillist named Nick’s the best dive bar in Mississippi and wrote, “This is a magical place where the ceilings are low enough that it’s easy to scrawl graffiti all over the top as a live band blows out your eardrums.”

The bar was known for its sense of humor, replacing typical bar stools with hollowed-out repurposed toilet seats sawed in half kegs filled with ice as urinals in the men’s restroom.

The business also served as an ice supplier for nearby restaurants and offered services with trucks as a moving company.

The future status of the bar and brand is unknown at this time.

