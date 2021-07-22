New Orleans colleges announce mask mandates for Fall 2021

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Two New Orleans colleges have announced mask mandates for the upcoming Fall 2021 semester.

Xavier University of Louisiana and Loyola University both announced their mandates today on their social media accounts.

Xavierites, this fall wearing your mask is mandatory in all spaces - both indoors and outdoors. We have to do our part in keeping each other safe, so be sure to #MaskUpXULA! #XULA pic.twitter.com/Lb0IWcJCGi — Xavier Univ. of LA (@XULA1925) July 22, 2021

The announcement comes after the state released data showing significant rises in COVID-19 cases one day prior.

In keeping with city guidance, #LOYNO will resume its masking policy, starting today. Masks will be required on campus for everyone, both indoors and out for both vaccinated and unvaccinated. More: https://t.co/yYpBHliD3u #HealthyPack #VaxThePack pic.twitter.com/Cc59nJQXzJ — Loyola New Orleans (@Loyola_NOLA) July 22, 2021

The mandates for both schools will apply to indoor and outdoor spaces on campus.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.