New Orleans colleges announce mask mandates for Fall 2021

Masks will be mandatory on Xavier University's campus for the Fall 2021 semester.
Masks will be mandatory on Xavier University's campus for the Fall 2021 semester.
By Jesse Brooks
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 10:05 AM CDT|Updated: Jul. 22, 2021 at 11:00 AM CDT
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Two New Orleans colleges have announced mask mandates for the upcoming Fall 2021 semester.

Xavier University of Louisiana and Loyola University both announced their mandates today on their social media accounts.

The announcement comes after the state released data showing significant rises in COVID-19 cases one day prior.

The mandates for both schools will apply to indoor and outdoor spaces on campus.

