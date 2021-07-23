BBB Accredited Business
BIG3 moves ‘Return of the BIG3 Ballout’ to Dallas

(NBC15)
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 6:53 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
(WVUE) - Today the BIG3 announced the league has changed the location of next week’s game on Saturday, July 31 to American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas.

Due to the increased COVID-19 concerns, the league has decided to also shift the August 5 and August 7 games to Midwestern cities with more information to come.

According to a press release, given the increased COVID-19 cases and the Delta variant in Louisiana, staying in the city of New Orleans for 10 days was not in the best interest of the health and safety of the league’s coaches, players, and fans.

The league is enhancing league-wide protocols as the COVID-19 rates rise in the country.

The BIG3 returns to Orleans Arean in Las Vegas this weekend on Saturday, July 24.

