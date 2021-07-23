Homicide suspect and person of interest in custody for fatal Covington shooting

COVINGTON, La. (WVUE) - A man is dead following a shooting that occurred in Covington Wednesday evening, according to police.

Police say Jonathan Bagnet, 28, turned himself in Thursday night and was taken into custody. He was booked on first-degree murder.

Terry Garrett Jr. was arrested a day prior as a person of interest, police say.

Police say that they were dispatched to the area of North Filmore Street and Schoultz Drive around 6 p.m. in response to reports of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers found the victim injured as the result of the shooting. The victim was later transported to a local hospital where he later died.

Members of the public that have information about the fatal shooting are asked to contact the Covington Police Department at 985-892-8500.

