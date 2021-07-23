Live events continue despite threat of rising COVID cases

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Just as live events return to the City of New Orleans, health officials see a rise in COVID cases and hospitalizations. While city leaders monitor the latest surge, the show must go on.

Even though COVID cases are rising, tourism and event planners are still feeling optimistic about fall events.

“We’ve come so far. We don’t want to go backwards,” said Kelly Schulz with New Orleans & Company. “In the past 24 hours as we’ve gotten those calls, we’ve informed them that the mayor has initiated a mask advisory. We don’t hide that information. We freely share it and ask them to still come to New Orleans but do so safely. And hopefully they’re coming here fully vaccinated.”

Schulz said it is full speed ahead with planning events and bringing tourists to the city, despite those rising cases. She said they’re still feeling optimistic about the fall, but still--she said-- they’ll adapt if things don’t go to plan.

“You know, we’re still feeling good, but of course the Delta variant is something that we have watched for and you know we encourage all of our visitors to follow the guidelines when they’re here,” she said.

Quint Davis, producer and director for Jazz Fest, is also feeling good-- especially after announcing The Rolling Stones will perform at this year’s fest.

“I think it raises the festival not just this year as a comeback .. but raises it to a whole other level. The rolling stones almost never play a festival,” he said.

Davis said they’re working with the city-- like other companies and organizations-- when it comes to COVID-19 public safety.

Mike Hoss with ASM Global said they’re thrilled to have live concerts and events return to the Superdome and Smoothie King Center.

“Each specific event follows the appropriate City of New Orleans health and safety guidelines based on capacity and location, and we continue to urge the residents of Louisiana to get vaccinated so we can host full capacity events,” he said.

So now it’s just a waiting game; watching to see what happens as we get closer to the fall.

While Mayor LaToya Cantrell announced a mask advisory for the City of New Orleans on Wednesday, masks were not required for guests at the concert Thursday evening in Champions Square.

