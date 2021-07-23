BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Advertisement

Live events continue despite threat of rising COVID cases

By Olivia Vidal
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 9:32 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Just as live events return to the City of New Orleans, health officials see a rise in COVID cases and hospitalizations. While city leaders monitor the latest surge, the show must go on.

Even though COVID cases are rising, tourism and event planners are still feeling optimistic about fall events.

“We’ve come so far. We don’t want to go backwards,” said Kelly Schulz with New Orleans & Company. “In the past 24 hours as we’ve gotten those calls, we’ve informed them that the mayor has initiated a mask advisory. We don’t hide that information. We freely share it and ask them to still come to New Orleans but do so safely. And hopefully they’re coming here fully vaccinated.”

Schulz said it is full speed ahead with planning events and bringing tourists to the city, despite those rising cases. She said they’re still feeling optimistic about the fall, but still--she said-- they’ll adapt if things don’t go to plan.

“You know, we’re still feeling good, but of course the Delta variant is something that we have watched for and you know we encourage all of our visitors to follow the guidelines when they’re here,” she said.

Quint Davis, producer and director for Jazz Fest, is also feeling good-- especially after announcing The Rolling Stones will perform at this year’s fest.

“I think it raises the festival not just this year as a comeback .. but raises it to a whole other level. The rolling stones almost never play a festival,” he said.

Davis said they’re working with the city-- like other companies and organizations-- when it comes to COVID-19 public safety.

Mike Hoss with ASM Global said they’re thrilled to have live concerts and events return to the Superdome and Smoothie King Center.

“Each specific event follows the appropriate City of New Orleans health and safety guidelines based on capacity and location, and we continue to urge the residents of Louisiana to get vaccinated so we can host full capacity events,” he said.

So now it’s just a waiting game; watching to see what happens as we get closer to the fall.

While Mayor LaToya Cantrell announced a mask advisory for the City of New Orleans on Wednesday, masks were not required for guests at the concert Thursday evening in Champions Square.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ellis Boudean, 4, went into the water in the Jean Lafitte National Park on July 15, officials...
Search for missing 4-year-old in Lafitte National Park swampwaters enters day 5
Crews removed the "Mercedes-Benz" letters from the Superdome on July 15.
Mercedes-Benz name removed from Superdome
Slidell road rage
VIDEO: Slidell road rage incident ends in shooting; suspect arrested
A person holds a mask while walking outside in Philadelphia, Friday, May 21, 2021. (AP...
NOLA implements indoor mask advisory amid surge in COVID cases
A baby boy was found stabbed to death on N. Broad Street Saturday, July 17
NOPD: Infant found stabbed to death in the 7th Ward

Latest News

COVID and Live events
COVID and Live events
LSU's class is No. 4 in the country.
LSU recruiting heating up despite a tough 2020 season
FILE - Gov. John Bel Edwards holds news conference on Louisiana's response to COVID-19 at the...
Gov. Edwards to hold news conference Friday on state’s fourth COVID surge
Fredo Bang, real name Fredrick Givens (left) and Lit Yoshi, real name Mieyoshi Edwards (right)...
Baton Rouge rappers Fredo Bang, Lit Yoshi arrested in Miami