Louisiana’s Shot At A Million second week winners announced

Gov. John Bel Edwards announces a COVID vaccine lotter program to encourage Louisiana residents to get vaccinated.
Gov. John Bel Edwards announces a COVID vaccine lotter program to encourage Louisiana residents to get vaccinated.(WAFB)
By Matthew Segura
Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 11:17 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The second week’s winners of the state’s vaccination lottery have been announced.

The following two people were named as the latest set of Louisiana’s Shot At A Million winners.

  • Edwina Jones, of Marrero, won the second of four $100,000 Shot At A Million cash prizes.
  • Andrew Homan, of Slidell, won the second of nine $100,000 scholarships.

There are three more chances to win money or scholarships through the state’s vaccine rewards program. Registration is still open.

$100,000 in cash along with another $100,000 scholarship will be awarded in the next two drawings. The final prize will be $1 million. The deadline to enter that drawing is July 31, 2021. Five $100,000 scholarships will also be awarded along with the $1 million.

Copyright 2021 KNOE. All rights reserved.

