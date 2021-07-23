BBB Accredited Business
LSU heating up in recruiting despite tough 2020 season

By Garland Gillen
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 7:07 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - LSU struggled mightily on the field in 2020, but that hasn’t stopped Coach Orgeron from winning big on the recruiting trail. His 2021 class finished with a Top-5 national ranking, and his 2022 group already possesses 15 commits.

“These players saw the 2019 season. They saw Joe Burrow. They see these guys, Justin Jefferson on TV. They see Clyde Edwards-Helaire having success. They see all the success LSU has had. You just can’t put it on one season. These guys do believe, talking to recruits, hey we stick together, we can have another year like that,” said Ed Orgeron.

A big reason for LSU’s recruiting success in the 2022 class is keeping talent in-state. Eleven of LSU’s 15 commits are from “The Boot”, including three 5-star recruits.

“It’s very competitive. It always is. Obviously, we have to start in the state. We’re doing very well right now. We have a big jump. The guys that are committed in our class and become leaders and become recruiters and are recruiting the other guys in the state of Louisiana. We expect some good news coming up soon. We’re going to be in some battles till the very end for some of the top players, but I do expect us to get most of these players. I’m not saying we’re going to get all of them. I do expect us to get most,” said Orgeron.

LSU is currently ranked 4th in the 2022 recruiting rankings according to 247 Sports.

