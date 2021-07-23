NASA Michoud enters partnership to develop New Orleans east spinoffs

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - An Ohio-based real estate company has partnered with NASA Michoud to develop 50 acres near its rocket assembly plant in New Orleans East. The goal of the partnership is to create new science and technology jobs for the region.

The group I RG realty has done similar projects before and they say the potential for developing new facilities and new jobs here at America’s space Plant are tremendous.

The partnership between NASA and IRG realty will focus on securing a new tenant on 50 acres of available land south of the main assembly plant where rockets to Mars are now being built.

“We look to do the development in phases and kick off the development with a 400,000 square-foot modern warehouse facility for an existing tenant,” said

Michelle Kiernan with IRG Realty. Kiernan says the area needs modern warehousing facilities and she says her company is actively working to identify a tenant for the proposed new warehouse.

“We are looking at build to suit for tenants who are into light assembly, manufacturing warehouse distribution, and even office,” Kiernan said.

word of a possible expansion and new jobs was welcome news at Vucinovich’s restaurant on Michoud Boulevard.

“Absolutely and there’s value out here at one time during the 70s this was thriving but these companies are trying to come back,” said owner Russell Vucinovich.

Nasa Michoud has been building America’s rocket engines for 60 years now and many believe there is plenty of land in the east for spinoff development.

“I think our first phase will be focusing on existing tenants on the base but we are open to building for other tenants,” said Kiernan.

IRG has successfully completed other spinoff developments for Goodyear and for the NFL football Hall of Fame.

“We will likely partner with National and local brokerage companies to help search for the right tenants,” said Kiernan.

And local economic development officials hope those tenants create a hub for hundreds of new science and technology jobs at Michoud.

3500 people currently work at NASA Michoud facility in New Orleans East. It produces an economic impact estimated at around $875 million a year.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.