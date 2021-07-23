BBB Accredited Business
NOPD investigating fatal shooting in Seventh District

According to police report, officers responded to an aggravated battery by shooting in the 7700...
According to police report, officers responded to an aggravated battery by shooting in the 7700 block of Briarwood Drive around 5:36 p.m.(Gray Media)
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 8:29 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - According to police report, officers responded to an aggravated battery by shooting in the 7700 block of Briarwood Drive around 5:36 p.m.

An adult male victim was outside on a sidewalk suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers have a male suspect detained and is being questioned while the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with any information is asked to call Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-STOP.

