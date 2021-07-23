NOPD investigating fatal shooting in Seventh District
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 8:29 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - According to police report, officers responded to an aggravated battery by shooting in the 7700 block of Briarwood Drive around 5:36 p.m.
An adult male victim was outside on a sidewalk suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Officers have a male suspect detained and is being questioned while the investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with any information is asked to call Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-STOP.
