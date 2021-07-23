BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Advertisement

Saints receiver Michael Thomas could miss start of the season after undergoing ankle surgery

Michael Thomas talks to the media before week two match-up with the Browns.
Michael Thomas talks to the media before week two match-up with the Browns.
By Jesse Brooks
Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 9:58 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans Saints starting wide receiver Michael Thomas could miss the start of the season after undergoing ankle surgery, according to the NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

Rapoport said that the injury issue stems from the original injury in September that kept Thomas sidelined for most of 2020 and that the ankle never fully recovered.

Thomas has surgery in June and the recommended recovery time is four months, Rapoport said.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ellis Boudean, 4, went into the water in the Jean Lafitte National Park on July 15, officials...
Search for missing 4-year-old in Lafitte National Park swampwaters enters day 5
Crews removed the "Mercedes-Benz" letters from the Superdome on July 15.
Mercedes-Benz name removed from Superdome
A person holds a mask while walking outside in Philadelphia, Friday, May 21, 2021. (AP...
NOLA implements indoor mask advisory amid surge in COVID cases
A baby boy was found stabbed to death on N. Broad Street Saturday, July 17
NOPD: Infant found stabbed to death in the 7th Ward
The NOPD has arrested Angelyc Seely, in the investigation of a homicide that occurred on...
NOPD: Mother arrested for murder of baby boy over the weekend

Latest News

Saints training camp preview
Saints training camp preview
Caesars Superdome
Caesars Superdome
Artist renderings show what the new Caesars Superdome will look like.
Sneak peek at the new Caesars Superdome
Peyton, Archie, Eli, and Cooper celebrate 25 years of the MPA. (Source: Garland Gillen)
Archie Manning will be presenter for Peyton’s induction into the Pro Football HOF