Zack: High heat thru the weekend - heat advisory in effect

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - It’s finally here, the real heat of summer has returned after what felt like weeks of rain and clouds.

As we round out your work week, it will get even hotter as highs climb to around 96. This has led to a Heat Advisory being issued as feels like readings should top out around 108 later this afternoon. Since this is the first real heat wave this summer, make sure you take those heat precautions and watch for signs of heat exhaustion. I do keep a 20% chance for a shower or storm today but most are going to stay dry.

Friday expected to hit 96°, this will yield heat index values around 108°. It can be dangerous heat if you don’t watch yourself. Dare I say we aren’t used to it this summer? #lawx @FOX8NOLA pic.twitter.com/fH24QrHnje — Zack Fradella (@ZackFradellaWx) July 22, 2021

The weekend brings much of the same heat so be ready for 96 to be carried over for Saturday and Sunday. Now I do believe we have a better shot at igniting storms, especially Saturday. Heat levels will remain quite high during the day before late afternoon or evening storms fire up. Those storms could be on the stronger side with intense lightning, gusty winds and heavy rainfall. Rain chances for Saturday jump to a 50% storm chance, a little lower at 40% for Sunday.

Next week shows more middle 90s with some chance for daily storms. I’m leaning more towards drier and hotter weather being the trend over the long term though.

In the tropics a weak low pressure area will move off the Southeast U.S. coast over the next few days. A small chance for development is possible but this will remain east of Florida.

