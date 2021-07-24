BBB Accredited Business
Cleveland Browns reveal 75th anniversary uniform

In the team's inaugural season in 1946, the Browns wore plain white helmets and sported white and brown jerseys with shadowboxed numbers. These jerseys were worn for one season only. (Source: Cleveland Browns)
By Avery Williams
Published: Jul. 24, 2021 at 5:45 PM CDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Browns on Saturday revealed their 75th-anniversary uniform.

The retro style is a tribute to the franchise’s history, according to a news release. The players last wore this look in the 1946 All-America Football Conference Championship.

“We wanted to give a nod to the past and the players that have paved the way for the team we have here today. It’s a way to thank them for everything they’ve done for this league, for this team, and for this city,” JW Johnson, Browns Executive Vice President, said in the release.

You can watch the Browns play in these uniforms at certain games. The dates will be announced the same week the game is played, the release said.

Registered Browns app users can buy items now. The full collection is available to everyone starting Tuesday.

Want to see the uniforms? The Cleveland Browns said the best way to vew the new look is to download their app.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

