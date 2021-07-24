BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Advertisement

Heat continues Sunday

A few afternoon storms possible
A few afternoon storms possible
A few afternoon storms possible(WVUE)
By David Bernard
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 2:47 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The high heat continues on Sunday with temperatures into the middle and even upper 90s in a few locations. The heat index will top 108 degrees at times. A few afternoon storms are possible which will break the heat in those select locations.

Next week it will stay quite hot with little if any rain for early in the week. The chance for daily storms increase by the middle of the week and that could bring temperatures down a few degrees closer to the lower 90s.

The strong heat ridge looks to make a comeback by next weekend with extra hot weather likely again.

There are no tropical systems threatening the Gulf of Mexico into next week.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ellis Boudean, 4, went into the water in the Jean Lafitte National Park on July 15, officials...
Search for missing 4-year-old in Lafitte National Park swampwaters enters day 5
A person holds a mask while walking outside in Philadelphia, Friday, May 21, 2021. (AP...
NOLA implements indoor mask advisory amid surge in COVID cases
Crews removed the "Mercedes-Benz" letters from the Superdome on July 15.
Mercedes-Benz name removed from Superdome
A baby boy was found stabbed to death on N. Broad Street Saturday, July 17
NOPD: Infant found stabbed to death in the 7th Ward
The NOPD has arrested Angelyc Seely, in the investigation of a homicide that occurred on...
NOPD: Mother arrested for murder of baby boy over the weekend

Latest News

Heat Advisory in place
Zack: Saturday morning forecast
NOLA Weekend Forecast
Zack: Heat advisory again but some afternoon storms
Friday: David's evening weather forecast
Friday: David's evening weather forecast
Friday: David's afternoon weather forecast
Friday: David's afternoon weather forecast