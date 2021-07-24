Heat continues Sunday

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The high heat continues on Sunday with temperatures into the middle and even upper 90s in a few locations. The heat index will top 108 degrees at times. A few afternoon storms are possible which will break the heat in those select locations.

Next week it will stay quite hot with little if any rain for early in the week. The chance for daily storms increase by the middle of the week and that could bring temperatures down a few degrees closer to the lower 90s.

The strong heat ridge looks to make a comeback by next weekend with extra hot weather likely again.

There are no tropical systems threatening the Gulf of Mexico into next week.

