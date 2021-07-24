BBB Accredited Business
Packaged carrots recalled due to possible salmonella contamination

By Gray News staff
Published: Jul. 24, 2021 at 9:24 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(Gray News) - The Food and Drug Administration reported dozens of packaged carrots products are being recalled due to possible salmonella contamination.

Grimmway Farms issued a voluntary recall of several bagged carrots products from their brands Bunny Luv, Cal-Organics and O Organics.

The products were shipped to retailers throughout the U.S.

No illnesses have been reported in connection to the possible contamination, according to the FDA report.

Consumers are advised to throw away the bags.

More information on the recall can be found on the FDA’s website.

