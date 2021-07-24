BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Advertisement

Sheriff identifies man who died in Amite River after launching from Tiki Tubing

WAFB File photo of the Amite River
WAFB File photo of the Amite River(WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jul. 24, 2021 at 1:38 PM CDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATSON, La. (WAFB) - A man from Rapides Parish died on Saturday, July 24 in what investigators believe is an “accidental drowning” while tubing on the Amite River, according to the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say they were dispatched to Hancock Lane near Watson, La., shortly before noon to a medical call for a man being unresponsive.

RELATED: Father of LSU pitcher Ma’Khail Hilliard dies while tubing on Amite River

“Dispatchers were told a male tuber went underwater shortly after launching from Tiki Tubing.  Detectives learned from witnesses that the male was off [of] the tube and got into waist-deep water. He slipped down and struggled to come back to the surface.  LPSO & our First Responder partners responded.  All attempts to revive him failed,” Livingston Parish Sheriff Jason Ard told WAFB.

The sheriff identified the man as Elson Johnson, Jr., 52, of Deville, La.

Ard says the cause of death is pending the results of an autopsy.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A North Carolina car dealership worker was fired for using the wrong name of a woman who bought...
Woman calls car dealership’s Facebook post racist; worker fired
A person holds a mask while walking outside in Philadelphia, Friday, May 21, 2021. (AP...
NOLA implements indoor mask advisory amid surge in COVID cases
Victim shoots back
Victim shoots back as thief takes off with her car
The NOPD has arrested Angelyc Seely, in the investigation of a homicide that occurred on...
NOPD: Mother arrested for murder of baby boy over the weekend
Pregnant woman brutally murdered in Gentilly Woods, court documents detail
Orleans coroner identifies pregnant woman slain in Gentilly Woods

Latest News

Police: Bicyclist killed by impaired driver in St. Tammany Parish
Three shot in Jefferson Parish early Sunday morning
NOPD cruiser
NOPD: One person killed in 3-car traffic crash
Top Stories
Sunday morning headlines
19-year-old Alliyah Staes was brutally murdered in Gentilly Woods. The family stricken with...
‘I’m so proud of her,’ family remembers pregnant woman killed in Gentilly Woods