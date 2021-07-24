Sheriff identifies man who died in Amite River after launching from Tiki Tubing

WATSON, La. (WAFB) - A man from Rapides Parish died on Saturday, July 24 in what investigators believe is an “accidental drowning” while tubing on the Amite River, according to the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say they were dispatched to Hancock Lane near Watson, La., shortly before noon to a medical call for a man being unresponsive.

“Dispatchers were told a male tuber went underwater shortly after launching from Tiki Tubing. Detectives learned from witnesses that the male was off [of] the tube and got into waist-deep water. He slipped down and struggled to come back to the surface. LPSO & our First Responder partners responded. All attempts to revive him failed,” Livingston Parish Sheriff Jason Ard told WAFB.

The sheriff identified the man as Elson Johnson, Jr., 52, of Deville, La.

Ard says the cause of death is pending the results of an autopsy.

