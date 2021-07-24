BBB Accredited Business
Zack: Heat advisory again but some afternoon storms

Highs today will climb into the middle 90s.
NOLA Weekend Forecast
NOLA Weekend Forecast(Source: FOX 8 Weather)
By Zack Fradella
Published: Jul. 24, 2021 at 5:51 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A mixture of high heat levels and some storms are on the way this weekend.

A Heat Advisory has been issued for parts of the area as we once again will see heat index values climb into the danger category. Looking at Saturday and Sunday, expect highs to climb to around 96 but feels like values will top out in the 108 degree range. That can be quite dangerous if you don’t take precautions to protect yourself from the heat. Make sure you stay hydrated, take frequent breaks from the outdoors and never, never leave children or animals in your vehicle.

Now we do have a chance at some storms this weekend, especially during the late afternoon continuing into the evening hours. These storms may be big lightning producers as all that daytime heating can really fuel some big boomers. Rain coverage for Saturday and Sunday is in that 50% range.

The early part of next week may go back to predominately dry and downright hot weather. Highs stay around 96 with only a 20% storm chance each day. This is certainly shaping up to be the hottest stretch of summer, so far that is.

In the tropics we are monitoring a weak low off the East Coast of Florida. I’m not concerned about much development from this as it likely will drift back into Florida in a day or so.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

