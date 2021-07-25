Heat advisories begin the week

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Hot and mostly dry conditions will begin the week. The heat index could reach 108 degrees at times so a heat advisory will continue. There is only a small chance for a few stray storms on Monday and Tuesday.

Deeper moisture moves in for the middle of the week. That will mean slightly lower temperatures with more clouds and midday and afternoon storms to break the heat.

Hot high pressure returns for the end of the week and next weekend with above normal temperatures and below normal rain chances returning.

