BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Advertisement

Police: Bicyclist killed by impaired driver in St. Tammany Parish

(Source: KSLA News 12)
By Nicole Mumphrey
Published: Jul. 25, 2021 at 10:05 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LACOMBE (WVUE) -A bicyclist was killed by an impaired driver Saturday night in St. Tammany Parish, according to Louisiana State Police.

The crash happened around 8:15 p.m. on US 190 near North Tranquility Road.

State Police say the bicyclist was traveling westbound on US 190. At the same time, a 2021 Kia K5, driven by Andre Damiens III of Lacombe, was traveling westbound on US 190.

For reasons still under investigation, Damiens struck the bicyclist. After impacting the bicyclist, Damiens fled the scene. During the investigation, Troopers identified Damiens as the hit and run driver.

The bicyclist, who has not been identified, was not wearing a helmet and was pronounced deceased on the scene.

A toxicology sample was obtained from the deceased for analysis.

After locating Damiens, Troopers arrested and transported Damiens to a nearby facility where he provided a breath sample that tested over the legal limit.

After the breath test, Troopers booked Damiens into the St. Tammany Parish Jail for Vehicular Homicide, Hit and Run, and Careless Operation. 

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A North Carolina car dealership worker was fired for using the wrong name of a woman who bought...
Woman calls car dealership’s Facebook post racist; worker fired
A person holds a mask while walking outside in Philadelphia, Friday, May 21, 2021. (AP...
NOLA implements indoor mask advisory amid surge in COVID cases
Victim shoots back
Victim shoots back as thief takes off with her car
The NOPD has arrested Angelyc Seely, in the investigation of a homicide that occurred on...
NOPD: Mother arrested for murder of baby boy over the weekend
Pregnant woman brutally murdered in Gentilly Woods, court documents detail
Orleans coroner identifies pregnant woman slain in Gentilly Woods

Latest News

Three shot in Jefferson Parish early Sunday morning
NOPD cruiser
NOPD: One person killed in 3-car traffic crash
Top Stories
Sunday morning headlines
19-year-old Alliyah Staes was brutally murdered in Gentilly Woods. The family stricken with...
‘I’m so proud of her,’ family remembers pregnant woman killed in Gentilly Woods