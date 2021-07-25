Police: Bicyclist killed by impaired driver in St. Tammany Parish

LACOMBE (WVUE) -A bicyclist was killed by an impaired driver Saturday night in St. Tammany Parish, according to Louisiana State Police.

The crash happened around 8:15 p.m. on US 190 near North Tranquility Road.

State Police say the bicyclist was traveling westbound on US 190. At the same time, a 2021 Kia K5, driven by Andre Damiens III of Lacombe, was traveling westbound on US 190.

For reasons still under investigation, Damiens struck the bicyclist. After impacting the bicyclist, Damiens fled the scene. During the investigation, Troopers identified Damiens as the hit and run driver.

The bicyclist, who has not been identified, was not wearing a helmet and was pronounced deceased on the scene.

A toxicology sample was obtained from the deceased for analysis.

After locating Damiens, Troopers arrested and transported Damiens to a nearby facility where he provided a breath sample that tested over the legal limit.

After the breath test, Troopers booked Damiens into the St. Tammany Parish Jail for Vehicular Homicide, Hit and Run, and Careless Operation.

