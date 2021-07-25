BBB Accredited Business
NOPD: One person killed in 3-car traffic crash

NOPD cruiser
NOPD cruiser
By Nicole Mumphrey
Published: Jul. 25, 2021 at 6:47 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -One person was killed early Sunday morning in a 3-car accident, New Orleans Police say.

The crash happened around 4 a.m. on I-10 east near mile marker 248.

The initial investigation revealed that the driver of vehicle #1 was heading eastbound on Interstate 10 when for unknown reasons it struck vehicle #2 on its passenger side. 

Subsequently, vehicle #2 crashed into the guardrail and continued to move several feet before coming to rest in the left lane.  Soon after, vehicle #3 struck the back of vehicle #2.

A total of five people were involved in this incident. 

Only the driver, a male, was inside of vehicle #1.  He remained at the scene. 

Vehicle #2 contained two women and a man. One woman, the driver, was taken to the hospital. A passenger was pronounced dead at the scene.   

The driver of vehicle #3, a woman, was also transported to the hospital for treatment.

No further information is available at this time.

