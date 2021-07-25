Three shot in Jefferson Parish early Sunday morning

MARRERO (WVUE) -One woman and two men were shot early Sunday in Marrero, according to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office.

The shooting happened around 2 a.m. in the 1500 block of Westwood Drive.

At least one victim sustained life-threatening injuries.

This story will be updated.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.