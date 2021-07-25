Three shot in Jefferson Parish early Sunday morning
Published: Jul. 25, 2021 at 7:20 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
MARRERO (WVUE) -One woman and two men were shot early Sunday in Marrero, according to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office.
The shooting happened around 2 a.m. in the 1500 block of Westwood Drive.
At least one victim sustained life-threatening injuries.
