Three shot in Jefferson Parish early Sunday morning

By Nicole Mumphrey
Published: Jul. 25, 2021 at 7:20 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
MARRERO (WVUE) -One woman and two men were shot early Sunday in Marrero, according to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office.

The shooting happened around 2 a.m. in the 1500 block of Westwood Drive.

At least one victim sustained life-threatening injuries.

This story will be updated.

