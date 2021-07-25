BBB Accredited Business
Two more New Orleans colleges announced mask mandates indoors

Tulane announces mask mandates
Tulane announces mask mandates(Tulane)
By Marchaund Jones
Published: Jul. 25, 2021 at 6:38 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Tulane and the University of New Orleans announced they will require students and faculty to wear masks indoors regardless of vaccine status.

The announcement came after Governor Edwards announced that all vaccinated and unvaccinated individuals wear masks indoors.

UNO requires masks to be worn indoors
UNO requires masks to be worn indoors(UNO)

