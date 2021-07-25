Two more New Orleans colleges announced mask mandates indoors

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Tulane and the University of New Orleans announced they will require students and faculty to wear masks indoors regardless of vaccine status.

In alignment with the recent announcement by Governor Edwards, we are requiring masks indoors for all – vaccinated and unvaccinated individuals – if you cannot maintain 6 feet of social distancing.



Please read the full Campus Health update: https://t.co/iHTDwVcisB pic.twitter.com/EmaojXqbqx — Tulane University (@Tulane) July 25, 2021

The announcement came after Governor Edwards announced that all vaccinated and unvaccinated individuals wear masks indoors.

