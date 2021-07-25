Zack: Highs continue to soar; Heat Advisory in effect

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - It’s the climatological hottest part of summer and no surprise here, Mother Nature is bringing the hottest stretch of weather we have seen to this point.

It’s going to be another scorcher out there to round out the weekend. Expect highs to once again climb through the middle 90s with many locations peaking around 96 or 97. This when mixed with our high humidity will yield feels like readings in the 105-110 range which can be quite dangerous. A Heat Advisory is up for the entire area so make sure you are taking all those heat precautions!

Little change is expected for the new work week as I have a string of 96 degree days all the way through Tuesday. Rain chances remain more so in that spotty category until we get to the middle of the week. That’s when we should see our daily storm coverage increase a bit knocking highs back closer to normal and keeping our heat levels more manageable.

Tropically speaking we are watching a weak low off the East Coast of Florida. It remains very disorganized and will be moving inland on Monday. There is a small chance a weak depression could form before that happens but overall this has little impact on our weather.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.