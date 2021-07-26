BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Advertisement

Brooks Curry is golden, becomes first Tiger to win gold

Brooks Curry of the United States starts for a swimming practice session at the Tokyo Aquatics...
Brooks Curry of the United States starts for a swimming practice session at the Tokyo Aquatics Center at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Thursday, July 22, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)(Matthias Schrader | AP)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 6:09 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOKYO (WAFB) - LSU’s Brooks Curry became the first Tiger Olympian to represent the United States in the pool and earn a gold medal as part of the 4x100 meter freestyle team.

The first Olympian in LSU history to take home a gold medal at the Olympic games, Curry also became the first Tiger to compete in the 4x100 meter freestyle event since Sion Brinn represented Great Britain in 2000 at the Sydney Olympics.

Curry swam in the prelims alongside Blake Pieroni, Zach Apple, and Bowen Becker, taking first place in the second heat.

A native of Atlanta took the lead for the squad, starting off the event with a 23.51 split in the first 50 meters. Curry finished his leg of the race with a time of 48.84.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A North Carolina car dealership worker was fired for using the wrong name of a woman who bought...
Woman calls car dealership’s Facebook post racist; worker fired
A person holds a mask while walking outside in Philadelphia, Friday, May 21, 2021. (AP...
NOLA implements indoor mask advisory amid surge in COVID cases
Victim shoots back
Victim shoots back as thief takes off with her car
Pregnant woman brutally murdered in Gentilly Woods, court documents detail
Orleans coroner identifies pregnant woman slain in Gentilly Woods
A Dallas resident came down with the dangerous infectious disease after visiting Nigeria....
CDC monitors more than 200 people for potential exposure to monkeypox, reports say

Latest News

Cincinnati Bengals Joe Burrow smiles as he takes the field during an NFL football camp practice...
REPORT: Joe Burrow will be healthy for Bengals’ training camp
Howard is a 2022 recruit. The first QB in the Tigers' '22 class. (Walker Howard Instagram)
LSU heating up in recruiting despite tough 2020 season
LSU's class is No. 4 in the country.
LSU recruiting heating up despite a tough 2020 season
LSU head coach Ed Orgeron speaks to the media during the 2021 SEC Football Kickoff Media Days...
LSU vs. McNeese State means it’s Orgeron vs. Orgeron