Bruce: More Heat Threatening Record Highs

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -The heat is on and here to stay as record highs will be threatened through the week.

A record breaking day today with highs hitting 96°. This tie 1981. More heat on the way tomorrow. Highs back in the 94-97° range feels like readings in the 104-107° . There is a bit better rain chance Thursday and friday that may help keep temps in the lower 90s, Stay tuned! pic.twitter.com/xr2h2rDl5g — Bruce Katz (@BruceKatzFOX8) July 26, 2021

Highs today topped out in the upper 90s 95° to be exact tying a record from 1981.with most locations topping out between 96-98. This heat combined with the humidity creates a dangerous recipe for feels like readings. At times afternoons will feel more like 105-110.

Rain chances aren’t zero though so if you are lucky enough to get a cooler downpour, be happy. The coverage of any storms today will be in the spotty 20-30% range.

Slowly our rain coverage does trend upwards for the middle of the week allowing our temperatures to take a step back. It’s not much of a step back though as we will still see highs well into the 90s. The extra rain and clouds will help with the heat during the peak heating hours of the afternoon.

A look ahead to next weekend brings increasing heat levels again as the ridge of high pressure builds across the area.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.