Congressman Clay Higgins announces he has COVID for the second time

U.S. Representative Clay Higgins (R-LA) announced on social media and confirmed he and his wife...
U.S. Representative Clay Higgins (R-LA) announced on social media and confirmed he and his wife have COVID for the second time.(U.S. Congress)
By Marchaund Jones
Published: Jul. 25, 2021 at 9:07 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
(WVUE) - U.S. Rep. Clay Higgins, southwest Louisiana’s Congressman took to his social media and confirmed he and his wife have COVID for the second time.

He and his wife Becca say they previously got COVID back in January 2020 before an outbreak was declared in the state.

Posted by Congressman Clay Higgins on Sunday, July 25, 2021

Higgins reassures that his family is receiving good care.

According to an analysis released last week from CNN, of his 211 fellow Republicans in the U.S. House, 114 have received a vaccine.

