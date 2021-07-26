BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Advertisement

Diabetes in La. is higher for African American men

Diabetes Monitor
Diabetes Monitor
By Jacolbi RIvers
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 1:15 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Diabetes is a common disease in America but in Louisiana, it’s too common. According to the Americas Health Rankings website, diabetes is more prevalent in Louisiana than many other states in the country, ranking among the worst for the disease.

“I’m not surprised actually,” said Dr. Griggs. “That follows the trend Louisiana has been for a while with diabetes and other chronic conditions.”

Health educator Dr. Eric Griggs believes diabetes will continue to rise in Louisiana and said the pandemic has contributed to the rise. “There’s a lot of sanitary lifestyle, a lot of comfort eating,” said Dr. Griggs. “A lot of people who were pre-diabetic are now diabetic.”

However, one group of people have a higher percentage of diabetes in Louisiana, African American men. Dr. Griggs said it’s higher because of genetics but also the stubbornness of not going to the doctors.

“From the time we were little, from a child and teenager, it’s usually something bad,” Dr. Griggs said. “You either tell them you can go to school, you can’t go play, you gotta’ get a shot, you broke your arm, you broke your leg. You broke something.”

“But then you’re in your thirties, you go to the doctors for a quick checkup,” Dr. Griggs said. “Blood sugar might be a little too high or blood pressure a little too high then you say, ‘I’m not going see I told you.”

Although diabetes can be treated with a drastic lifestyle change, Dr. Griggs said the thing that fuels diabetes is the lack of understanding and access to care.

“Taking time to really educate people where they are is a huge solution,” said Dr. Griggs. “Unfortunately, those communities with higher rates of chronic illness tends to mirror lack of access care, health literacy, and lack of equity.”

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A North Carolina car dealership worker was fired for using the wrong name of a woman who bought...
Woman calls car dealership’s Facebook post racist; worker fired
A person holds a mask while walking outside in Philadelphia, Friday, May 21, 2021. (AP...
NOLA implements indoor mask advisory amid surge in COVID cases
Victim shoots back
Victim shoots back as thief takes off with her car
Pregnant woman brutally murdered in Gentilly Woods, court documents detail
Orleans coroner identifies pregnant woman slain in Gentilly Woods
A Dallas resident came down with the dangerous infectious disease after visiting Nigeria....
CDC monitors more than 200 people for potential exposure to monkeypox, reports say

Latest News

The pandemic created a spike in juvenile female suicides.
Adolescent females saw an uptick in suicidal attempts during pandemic
COVID-19 hospitalizations in Louisiana.
Nearly 1,000 Louisianans have been hospitalized with COVID in one month
Aerial Photo of Our Lady of the Lake Hospital on Essen Lane in Baton Rouge, La.
OLOL pauses scheduling of new non-urgent, inpatient procedures due to rising COVID cases
U.S. Representative Clay Higgins (R-LA) announced on social media and confirmed he and his wife...
Congressman Clay Higgins announces he has COVID for the second time