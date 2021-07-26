DJ Soul Sister’s Friday Nite Fever now vax-only event at Hi-Ho Lounge

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - DJ Soul Sister’s events at the Hi-Ho Lounge on St. Claude Avenue will be for vaccinated people only until further notice.

Beginning the last Friday of July, amid a concerning surge in COVID-19 cases locally and across the country, the New Orleans-based DJ and the venue have agreed to make vaccinations mandatory for her events.

The mandate only applies to DJ Soul Sister’s parties at Hi-Ho Lounge until cases decrease and vaccination rates increase, she says.

“I have made this decision in cooperation with the Hi-Ho Lounge,” she tweeted. “I want to be part of the solution in keeping people safe. Thank you for your support, and I can’t wait to see you at my next parties which thankfully, for the time being, we’re still able to have.”

Vaccination cards or proof of vaccination via the LA Wallet app will be acceptable and required at the time of entry.

Hi-Ho Lounge will issue refunds to any advance ticket holders who may need to request one.

Out of state visitors are also asked to show proof of vaccination.

Replies on Twitter were mostly positive.

“Great leadership in our Nola community right here!” one user tweeted in response to the announcement.

“Well, this makes me want to go,” another user replied.

Several others tweeted “bravos” and “thank yous.”

“Hope many more venues follow,” another said.

