Double homicide in the Seventh District

A domestic shooting in New Orleans East in the 7400 block of Crestmont road Saturday, July 25...
A domestic shooting in New Orleans East in the 7400 block of Crestmont road Saturday, July 25 around 3:30 p.m.(WLUC)
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Jul. 25, 2021 at 7:19 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A man was killed in a domestic shooting in New Orleans East in the 7400 block of Crestmont road Saturday, July 25 around 3:30 p.m.

Police say a father and son were arguing when shots were fired. Officers found the 43-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds.

He was taken to the hospital where he later died.

Police say the 23-year-old son arrived at the hospital separately also suffering from gunshot wounds.

No additional details are available.

Police: Bicyclist killed by impaired driver in St. Tammany Parish