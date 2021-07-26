Double homicide in the Seventh District
Published: Jul. 25, 2021 at 7:19 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A man was killed in a domestic shooting in New Orleans East in the 7400 block of Crestmont road Saturday, July 25 around 3:30 p.m.
Police say a father and son were arguing when shots were fired. Officers found the 43-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds.
He was taken to the hospital where he later died.
Police say the 23-year-old son arrived at the hospital separately also suffering from gunshot wounds.
No additional details are available.
