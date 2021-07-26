Levee help on the way for river parishes

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Governor Edwards joined leaders from across the river parishes in kicking off a long-awaited levee project. Officials have finally come up with over $750 million to make a new 18-mile levee a reality.

Eight years ago, several thousand river parish residents flooded during Hurricane Isaac, making officials push that much harder for a west shore levee protection system.

“Every time that happens, homeowners and business owners have to make a decision to want to stay in this area especially if they suffer damage,” said Governor John Bel Edwards.

Now federal and state officials have pieced together a $760 million plan to build an 18.5-mile levee system protecting communities like Laplace and Reserve from storm surge flooding pushing in from Lakes Pontchartrain and Maurepas. Residents in St. James, St. Charles, and St. John the Baptist parishes will benefit from the new system.

“With any of these large projects, it’s always getting the real estate, access to the construction roads and we’ve been working closely with the Pontchartrain Levee District,” said Col. Stephen Murphy, with the Army Corps of Engineers.

Access roads are now being built to areas where the new levee will be built. It will include several pumping stations, T-walls, and drainage structures, and is expected to take three years to complete.

“That should give them the peace of mind to know that this is not going to happen as frequently going forward,” said Edwards.

While this levee project is welcome news for river parishes there are still very few levees on the North Shore, but flood control leaders say it shouldn’t make that much of a difference.

“If you look at the size of the Pontchartrain-Maurepas basin, the water is spread so thin over that area it really doesn’t cause additional flooding in any measurable amount,” said Garrett Graves (R-La). Graves says the ultimate solution could be a flood gate across the Rigolets. But such a project could take decades, making the west shore protection project more of a necessity.

“At $750 million, this is the largest long-term project we have in the district right now,” said Murphy.

State leaders say other parishes need flood protection help too and they promise to keep pushing for solutions.

Engineers committed to completing the west shore levee protection project within three years.

The state came up with $250 million for this project. it will have 30 years to pay it back.

