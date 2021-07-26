Low vaccine rates still concerning, locals heed indoor mask advisory

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -Instead of enjoying some crisp, indoor air conditioning, with the Delta variant circulating some New Orleanians are choosing to venture outside, even on one of the hottest weekends on record so far this year.

“Outdoors, but we’re moving around we’re not around everyone so moving around bike riding good exercise,’ said Ishmir Wafiq.

This comes as New Orleans city leaders issued an indoor mask advisory and Louisiana state health officials issued similar guidance. Both New Orleanians and visitors are keeping their masks on hand.

“I think it’s a good thing because the numbers are going back up mask back up,” said Wafiq.

“We have not really seen any signs yet that it is slowing very much in the upslope and that is not a comforting place to be,” said Dr. Joseph Kanter with the Louisiana State Health Department.

Despite the delta variant bringing about a surge of cases among the unvaccinated, Louisiana’s state health department still reports less than 40 percent of the state is fully immunized against covid 19. Doctor Joseph Kanter encourages anyone on the fence to speak with their healthcare provider as he says some patients wind up regretting *not getting the shot.

“Patients and their families telling docs, ‘listen, doc, I wish I had gotten vaccinated, can I do it now?’ usually the response is we can do it once you recover from this illness, but right now it’s probably too late,” said Kanter.

Because even though Louisiana still leads the nation in the highest number of covid-19 cases per capita, nationwide health leaders say if covid 19 vaccinations do not improve, a worst-case scenario of 4-thousand deaths a day is possible. “

“We’ve got to get more people who relate well to the individuals who are not getting vaccinated to get out there and encourage them to get vaccinated, as well as the trusted messengers in the community. We’ve just got to do better,” said Dr. Anthony Fauci.

