BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Advertisement

Man, woman shot and killed Monday morning, NOPD says

(WVUE)
By Nicole Mumphrey
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 5:23 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -A man and a woman were shot and killed early Monday morning, according to the New Orleans Police Dept.

The shooting happened around 1:30 a.m. at the intersection of N. Broad and Bayou Road.

Police say both victims were inside a car on Bayou Road.  At some point, another vehicle pulled up next to them and opened fire before fleeing on Broad Avenue.

The Orleans Parish Coroner’s Office will identify the victims

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A North Carolina car dealership worker was fired for using the wrong name of a woman who bought...
Woman calls car dealership’s Facebook post racist; worker fired
A person holds a mask while walking outside in Philadelphia, Friday, May 21, 2021. (AP...
NOLA implements indoor mask advisory amid surge in COVID cases
Victim shoots back
Victim shoots back as thief takes off with her car
Pregnant woman brutally murdered in Gentilly Woods, court documents detail
Orleans coroner identifies pregnant woman slain in Gentilly Woods
A Dallas resident came down with the dangerous infectious disease after visiting Nigeria....
CDC monitors more than 200 people for potential exposure to monkeypox, reports say

Latest News

Brooks Curry of the United States starts for a swimming practice session at the Tokyo Aquatics...
Brooks Curry is golden, becomes first Tiger to win gold
Heat Advisory
Heat advisory issued, rain chances remain low
Top stories
Monday morning headlines
Saints wide receiver Deonte Harris looks add even more value in the passing game this season. |...
Ranking the Saints: #19 Deonte Harris