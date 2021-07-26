Man, woman shot and killed Monday morning, NOPD says

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -A man and a woman were shot and killed early Monday morning, according to the New Orleans Police Dept.

The shooting happened around 1:30 a.m. at the intersection of N. Broad and Bayou Road.

UPDATE: The female victim in this incident has died. The incident has been reclassified to homicide. https://t.co/qFbJCnJYG4 — NOPD (@NOPDNews) July 26, 2021

Police say both victims were inside a car on Bayou Road. At some point, another vehicle pulled up next to them and opened fire before fleeing on Broad Avenue.

The Orleans Parish Coroner’s Office will identify the victims

