NOPD searching suspect and vehicle involved in robbery

By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 4:01 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The NOPD is requesting the public’s assistance in identifying the subjects who used the pictured vehicle to commit an armed robbery on July 25.

At around 3:08 a.m., two unknown men exited the pictured vehicle’s rear passenger side door and robbed the victims at gunpoint in the 1000 block of Saint Ann Street.  The suspects returned to the vehicle and fled east on Burgundy Street.

Anyone with information regarding the identity of the suspects and/or the whereabouts of the vehicle is asked to contact Eighth District detectives at 504-658-6080 or call anonymously to Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-7867.

