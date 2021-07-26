Ranking the Saints: #5 Marshon Lattimore

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - We go back to the secondary for our No. 5 player on our ranking the Saints countdown, he’s cornerback Marshon Lattimore.

Throughout his tenure here Lattimore has played big against some of the NFL’s best receivers.

Last season, he finished with two interceptions. Through his first four years with the club, Lattimore has ten picks.

He’s shown at times he can be an elite shutdown corner.

Lattimore wants a new extension with the club. Right now, he’s playing under the fifth-year option that was picked up. A new deal could be on the way.

Heading into 2021, the Saints will need Lattimore at his best locking down one side. Because the biggest unknown currently on the team is the corner opposite of him.

The hope is Lattimore will deliver.

