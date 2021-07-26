BBB Accredited Business
Saints working out pro football/lacrosse player to possibly fill-in for Thomas

Chris Hogan won a Super Bowl with the New England Patriots.
Chris Hogan won a Super Bowl with the New England Patriots.(WDTV)
By Garland Gillen
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 9:22 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - With Michael Thomas out for unidentified period of time, the Saints are working out a current professional lacrosse player to help fill in the massive hole without wide receiver No. 1.

Chris Hogan plays professional football primarily, last season for the Jets, but right now is with the Whipsnakes Lacrosse Club. The Whipsnakes are part of the Premier Lacrosse League.

Last season, Hogan pulled in 14 receptions for 118 yards. He only played five games for the Jets.

In his nine-year career, Hogan has also suited up for the Bills, Patriots, and Panthers. Hogan has 18 career TD receptions.

