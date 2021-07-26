Saints working out pro football/lacrosse player to possibly fill-in for Thomas

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - With Michael Thomas out for unidentified period of time, the Saints are working out a current professional lacrosse player to help fill in the massive hole without wide receiver No. 1.

With Michael Thomas recovering from surgery, the #Saints are working out free agent wide receivers today, sources say. One of them is nine-year veteran Chris Hogan, most recently with the #Jets. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) July 26, 2021

Chris Hogan plays professional football primarily, last season for the Jets, but right now is with the Whipsnakes Lacrosse Club. The Whipsnakes are part of the Premier Lacrosse League.

Last season, Hogan pulled in 14 receptions for 118 yards. He only played five games for the Jets.

In his nine-year career, Hogan has also suited up for the Bills, Patriots, and Panthers. Hogan has 18 career TD receptions.

