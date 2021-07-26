BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Advertisement

Heat advisory issued, rain chances remain low

By Shelby Latino
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 5:20 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Hot, sunny conditions are on tap for the start of the week. The heat index could reach 105-110 degrees at times, so be sure to take heat precautions. There is only a small chance for a few stray storms today and tomorrow.

Deeper moisture moves in for the middle of the week. That will likely mean hot and sunny conditions through midday until afternoon clouds and storms to break the heat.

Hot high pressure returns for the end of the week and next weekend. Expect above normal temperatures and below normal rain chances returning.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Heat Advisory in place
Shelby: Monday morning forecast

Most Read

A North Carolina car dealership worker was fired for using the wrong name of a woman who bought...
Woman calls car dealership’s Facebook post racist; worker fired
A person holds a mask while walking outside in Philadelphia, Friday, May 21, 2021. (AP...
NOLA implements indoor mask advisory amid surge in COVID cases
Victim shoots back
Victim shoots back as thief takes off with her car
Pregnant woman brutally murdered in Gentilly Woods, court documents detail
Orleans coroner identifies pregnant woman slain in Gentilly Woods
A Dallas resident came down with the dangerous infectious disease after visiting Nigeria....
CDC monitors more than 200 people for potential exposure to monkeypox, reports say

Latest News

Heat Advisory in place
Shelby: Monday morning forecast
Sunday: David's evening weather forecast
Sunday: David's evening weather forecast
Better storm chances midweek
Heat advisories begin the week
Next 3 Days
Zack: Highs continue to soar; Heat Advisory in effect