Heat advisory issued, rain chances remain low

Hot, sunny conditions are on tap for the start of the week. The heat index could reach 105-110 degrees at times, so be sure to take heat precautions. There is only a small chance for a few stray storms today and tomorrow.

Deeper moisture moves in for the middle of the week. That will likely mean hot and sunny conditions through midday until afternoon clouds and storms to break the heat.

Hot high pressure returns for the end of the week and next weekend. Expect above normal temperatures and below normal rain chances returning.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.