BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Advertisement

Which neighborhoods are seeing the most crime in New Orleans?

According to the report, the 7th District and the 5th District have the highest rate of major...
According to the report, the 7th District and the 5th District have the highest rate of major violent crime in the last six months.(Gray News)
By Natasha Robin
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 5:16 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Violent crime across New Orleans is up, and the latest Metropolitan Crime Commission report gives the public a chance to see the types of crime unfolding in each particular neighborhood.

According to the report, the 7th District of New Orleans East, the 5th District, which includes, St. Roch, the Lower 9th Ward, Desire, Holy Cross neighborhood and the 7th Ward, have the highest rate of major violent crime in the last six months.

Metropolitan Crime Report
Metropolitan Crime Report(MCC)

In the 7th District, 209 violent crimes have been reported since Jan. 1, 2021. The 5th District reported 138.

The 7th District also accounts for 57 carjackings, more than one-third of all carjackings city-wide. The 3rd District, which includes, parts of Mid-City, the Fairgrounds, Gentilly, West End, and Lakeview has the second-highest amount of carjackings.

Metropolitan Crime Report
Metropolitan Crime Report(MCC)

“We’re worried coming home at night in our car. I’m scared taking my garbage out at night. I wish I could do it without thinking about it, but I can’t really,” says Gentilly resident Chris Carpenter.

CRIMETRACKER

Majority of residents say New Orleans is not safe and crime has gotten worse, survey finds

‘I’m so proud of her,’ family remembers pregnant woman killed in Gentilly Woods

Victim shoots back as thief takes off with her car

Two attempted car jackings in Michoud have neighbors on high alert

Uber driver robbed by passenger, fired for having gun

65% of New Orleans residents do not feel like the city is safe, according to a new survey: https://bit.ly/3hoHAH8

Posted by WVUE FOX 8 News on Tuesday, June 29, 2021

Rafael Goyeneche of the Metropolitan Crime Commission points out crime is increasing while the NOPD is dealing with a manpower shortage. The MCC is recommending increasing NOPD staffing, especially in those crime hot spots. Goyeneche also says NOPD officers should be given a pay raise.

“The political leadership needs to allocate more resources to public safety which means offering pay raises to officers phased in over several years. It will reduce attrition and it will also boost recruitment going into it,” says Goyeneche.

The Metropolitan Crime Commission is also recommending authorizing the constitutional use of data and technology, like electronic monitoring and crime cameras.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A North Carolina car dealership worker was fired for using the wrong name of a woman who bought...
Woman calls car dealership’s Facebook post racist; worker fired
A person holds a mask while walking outside in Philadelphia, Friday, May 21, 2021. (AP...
NOLA implements indoor mask advisory amid surge in COVID cases
Victim shoots back
Victim shoots back as thief takes off with her car
Pregnant woman brutally murdered in Gentilly Woods, court documents detail
Orleans coroner identifies pregnant woman slain in Gentilly Woods
A Dallas resident came down with the dangerous infectious disease after visiting Nigeria....
CDC monitors more than 200 people for potential exposure to monkeypox

Latest News

At around 3:08 a.m., two unknown men exited the pictured vehicle’s rear passenger side door and...
NOPD searching suspect and vehicle involved in robbery
The incident is causing concern for residents that are noticing what they believe is a...
Sheriff’s deputy unit damaged by several rounds of bullets in Kentwood
John Charlet pled guilty today to attempted sexual battery under the age of 13 and three counts...
78-year-old Thibodaux man pleads guilty to sex crimes with a victim under 13 years of age
Dana Williams, 30, of Franklinton, was found guilty of first-degree murder, first-degree...
Franklinton man found guilty of killing pregnant woman